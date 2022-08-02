These were the scenes emergency services faced:
1. M6 lorry fire
It appeared the lorry caught fire after it struck a bridge parapet and several sections of barrier after straying across several lanes of traffic before coming to a rest, according to National Highways.
Photo: National Highways
2. M6 lorry fire
Police said the lorry driver escaped unscathed and no injuries were reported.
Photo: National Highways
3. M6 lorry fire
The lorry was carrying frozen chickens. As the chickens cooked and burned in the fire, fat seeped across all four lanes of the carriageway as well as engine oil. This had to be specially-treated and then removed before repairs could begin.
Photo: National Highways
4. M6 lorry fire
Drivers faced massive queues extending for 12 miles, and delays of up to four hours as traffic officers recovered the burned-out vehicle and repaired the damaged road, bridge and barriers.
Photo: National Highways