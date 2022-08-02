M6 closure: These were the scenes emergency services and traffic officers faced after a lorry caught fire near Preston

A lorry burst into flames after crashing on the M6 southbound, resulting in four-hour delays on one of Lancashire's busiest motorways.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 5:27 pm

Traffic came to a standstill after a lorry caught fire on the southbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 31 at around 6am on Friday (July 29).

These were the scenes emergency services faced:

1. M6 lorry fire

It appeared the lorry caught fire after it struck a bridge parapet and several sections of barrier after straying across several lanes of traffic before coming to a rest, according to National Highways.

Photo: National Highways

Photo Sales

2. M6 lorry fire

Police said the lorry driver escaped unscathed and no injuries were reported.

Photo: National Highways

Photo Sales

3. M6 lorry fire

The lorry was carrying frozen chickens. As the chickens cooked and burned in the fire, fat seeped across all four lanes of the carriageway as well as engine oil. This had to be specially-treated and then removed before repairs could begin.

Photo: National Highways

Photo Sales

4. M6 lorry fire

Drivers faced massive queues extending for 12 miles, and delays of up to four hours as traffic officers recovered the burned-out vehicle and repaired the damaged road, bridge and barriers.

Photo: National Highways

Photo Sales
LancashireTraffic
Next Page
Page 1 of 2