The motorway is expected remain shut between Preston and Lancaster for much of the morning as the recovery operation continues.
A large amount of diesel and oil has spilled onto the carriageway after the lorry crash at around 2.30am.
Highways say this will need to be cleared and the road surface repaired and inspected before the motorway can reopen.
Traffic is currently queued back to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge, with traffic now exiting the motorway at that junction and heading into Preston.
Motorists joining from the M61 are now queuing for some distance due to the delays. The A6 northbound towards Garstang is also facing heavy delays with traffic coming off of the M6 at junction 32 and heading north towards Lancaster.
A diversion route has been put in place. You can find the route here.
Here are the latest updates….
Travel updates as northbound M6 closed
Last updated: Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:00
Live footage as recovery work continues along the M6 this morning
The scene of the crash is just north of junction 32 in the Barton area Preston, about half-a-mile from Barton Lane.
Recovery still ongoing as M6 remains shut between Preston and Lancaster
Diversion route
M6 motorists are being diverted as follows:
- Exit M6 J32 (Blackpool), onto M55
- Follow M55 westbound to J1 Exit M55 at J1 (Broughton) and take third roundabout exit, A6 Garstang
- Follow A6 northbound through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow, Garstang, to M6 J33 (Lancaster South), rejoin M6 northbound
Congestion along A6 and long delays to rejoin M6 at J33
We are seeing severe congestion on the A6 northbound through Broughton and Garstang due to the M6 diversion this morning (pictured).
There are also long delays for those seeking to rejoin the M6 at J33 (Hampson Green, Lancaster South)
Recovery on scene to move overturned lorry from M6
Scenes this morning at Junction 32 of the M6 after the carriageway was closed.
M6 closure leading to delays on roads in Lancaster and Preston
- Slow traffic on A6 South Road onto King Street into town around the one way system towards Greyhound Bridge.
- Very slow traffic on A6 Lancaster Road in to and through Carnforth. Travel time is four minutes
- Slow traffic on A5085 Blackpool Road around Deepdale Retail Park. Travel time is eight minutes.
- Also seeing delays through Leyland, Lostock Hall, Preston and Fulwood. With traffic leaving the motorway early at J29
Large clean up job still underway on the M6
M6 delays grow, M61 queues, A6 delays
M6 traffic is queuing back to Bamber Bridge and junction 29, with most traffic now leaving the motorway at that junction and heading into Preston.
Motorists joining from the M61 are now queueing for some distance due to the delays. The A6 northbound towards Garstang is also facing heavy delays with traffic coming off of the M6 at junction 32 and heading north towards Lancaster.