Police have closed a stretch of the M6 in Lancashire in both directions due to a 'serious incident' this afternoon (Tuesday, November 7).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M6 is closed both ways between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) while police, ambulance crews and National Highways traffic officers work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "We have closed the M6 in both directions between Junctions 27 and 28 due to an ongoing police incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is no risk to the wider public and we will update you further as soon as we can.”

Emergency services are at the scene between junction 28 for Leyland and junction 27 for Standish and diversions are in place

Approaching traffic is being diverted at the scene and the motorway is expected to remain closed for some time.

Traffic trapped within the closure is slowly being released and diversions are in place via Standish, Coppull and Euxton.

National Highways say plans are under way to reopen the southbound carriageway, but the northbound is expected to remain closed until later this afternoon.

More to follow...

Diversions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow square diversion symbol:

- Exit M6 southbound at J28

- Turn left on to the B5256 eastbound

- Turn right at the next junction on to the A49 southbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Follow the A49 southbound to the junction with the B5248 Dawson Lane

- Turn left on to the B5248 Dawson Lane and continue on to Central Avenue

- Continue south on Central Avenue to the junction with Euxton Lane

- Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east

- At the roundabout with the B5252 take the third exit

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Follow the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581

- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A581 westbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Follow the A581 westbound to the junction with the A49 and turn left

- Remain on the A49 southbound to the junction with the A5209 in Standish

- Turn right on to the A5209 westbound

- Follow the A5209 westbound towards the M6

- Turn right on to Crow Orchard Road to reach J27 of the M6

Advertisement Hide Ad

- To re-join the M6 southbound take the first exit from the roundabout

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow diamond diversion symbol:

- Leave the M6 NB Jct 27 and at the roundabout, join A5209.

- At the A5209/A49 junction, turn left onto the A49 and follow for approx. 5.5 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- At the A49/A581 junction, turn right onto the A581 headed eastbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- At the A581/B5252 roundabout, join the B5252 headed northbound and at the next roundabout, join Euxton Lane westbound.

- At Euxton Ln/Central Drive junction, follow Central Drive for approx. 1 mile.

- At Central Drive/B5248 junction, follow the B5248 headed westbound.

- At the B5248/A49 junction, turn right onto A49 northbound.