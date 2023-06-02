There are currently delays of around 20 minutes for those travelling northbound between junctions 30 (Preston, M61) and 28 (Leyland), with slow moving traffic back to junction 27 (Standish).

There are also delays of around 15 minutes for those travelling on the M61 northbound between junction 9 (Clayton Brook Interchange, M65) and the M6 at junction 30.

There have been no reports of accidents and the congestion is believed to be due to the half-term holidays and people heading north to the Lake District.

There are long delays on the M6 northbound between junctions J27 and J29 this afternoon (Friday, June 2)