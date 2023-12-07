News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

M6 and M61 delays: Live updates as two separate closures on the motorways in Lancashire are causing delays

Two separate closures on motorways in Lancashire this morning (Thursday, December 7) are expected to cause long delays.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Dec 2023, 08:11 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 09:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There is a lane closure both at Junction 9 of the M61 (the Clayton Brook Interchange) and Junction 34 of the M6 (Lancaster).

Follow our blog for updates.

Live blog as two separate lane closures on the motorways in Lancashire are causing delays

Show new updates
11:19 GMT

Lancs Road Police apologise to drivers for the disruption

11:18 GMT

M6 J9 incident injury update

Lancashire Police have now told us that no one was injured during the incident.

10:16 GMT

Traffic is beginning to ease between the M6 and M61

M61 interchangeM61 interchange
M61 interchange
09:48 GMTUpdated 10:07 GMT

Traffic update on the M6

At 9:22am, the AA reported that there are delays of one minute on M6 Southbound between J35 A601(M) (Carnforth) and J34 A683 Bay Gateway (Lancaster). Average speed 30 mph.

M6 motorwayM6 motorway
M6 motorway
08:52 GMT

Further update on M6 issue as full closure in place

08:40 GMTUpdated 09:53 GMT

Delays along all road leading to the motorway

All the roads leading up to the lane closure on Junction 9 of the M61 (Clayton Brook Interchange) have slow traffic and delays.

08:21 GMT

Traffic building up on junction 9 of the M61

Junction 9 of the M61 at 8:19amJunction 9 of the M61 at 8:19am
Junction 9 of the M61 at 8:19am
08:19 GMT

M6 update

At 7:00am, a police spokesperson confirmed the closure was due to an overturned vehicle which was still awaiting recovery and so the lane was still closed.

08:18 GMT

M6 closure in Lancaster

Reporting on a seperate incident on the M6 northbound in Lancaster, Lancashire Police tweeted at 3:41am: “There is currently a closure Lane 1 of the exit slip road at Junction 34. Our colleagues at National Highways are currently managing this closure they will provide further updates when they can.”

08:14 GMTUpdated 08:18 GMT

M61 lane closure

At 9:05pm last night (Wednesday, December 6), National Highways North West warned of delays on the M61 due to a lane closure at the Clayton Brook Interchange which is due to last more than 24 hours.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashire