M6 and M55 traffic LIVE: Heavy rush-hour congestion building on motorways around Preston

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M55 during rush hour with motorists reporting 30 minute delays and standstill traffic.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:42 pm

Traffic was moving at a snail’s pace on the M6 southbound and M55 eastbound during Thursday’s rush hour (August 25).

Motorists in the area faced delays of up to 30 minutes, with traffic maps of the area showing heavy congestion surrounding Preston.

The delays were reportedly caused by an earlier collision on the M6 southbound close to the junction with the M55.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M55 during rush hour on Thursday evening (Credit: National Highways)

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:

Live: Heavy traffic on M6 and M55 during evening rush house

Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 18:19

Key Events

  • 30-minute delays reported on M6 southbound near Preston
  • Heavy traffic reported on M55 eastbound
  • Congestion reportedly caused by multi-vehicle collision
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 18:19

Latest traffic map of the area

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 18:17

The scenes on the M55 eastbound at around 6.15pm

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 18:15

The scenes on the M6 southbound at 6.10pm

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:56

Heavy congestion also reported on M61 northbound at junction 9 (Clayton Brook)

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:39

‘Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.30pm and 5.45pm’

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:36

Traffic map of the area at 5.35pm

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:31

Tailbacks likely to be exacerbated by ongoing roadworks on the A59 at Brockholes Brow

One lane was closed in March 2021 when a small landslip occurred on a steep wooded embankment next to the road.

It was later found the embankment was still moving towards the road at a rate of around 10cm a month, with intervention urgently needed to stabilise it.

Work began on Monday, July 25 and was expected to take up to seven weeks, with work taking place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click HERE to find out everything you need to know about the closure.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:25

Congestion reportedly caused by multi-vehicle collision

The congestion has reportedly been caused by an earlier collision on the southbound carriageway close to the junction with the M55.

The crash was reported to National Highways at around 4.10pm and allegedly involved two cars and a HGV.

Although the debris was cleared by approximately 4.35pm, significant congestion is still being reported on both carriageways.

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:21

The scenes on the M55 eastbound

Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 17:19

The scenes on the M6 southbound

