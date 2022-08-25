M6 and M55 traffic LIVE: Heavy rush-hour congestion building on motorways around Preston
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M55 during rush hour with motorists reporting 30 minute delays and standstill traffic.
Traffic was moving at a snail’s pace on the M6 southbound and M55 eastbound during Thursday’s rush hour (August 25).
Motorists in the area faced delays of up to 30 minutes, with traffic maps of the area showing heavy congestion surrounding Preston.
The delays were reportedly caused by an earlier collision on the M6 southbound close to the junction with the M55.
Most Popular
-
1
New Ex-Catalogue Discount Outlet set to open this Saturday in former eyesore premises in Fleetwood
-
2
St Anne's Music Festival: Free event set to rock Ashton Gardens over three days this Bank Holiday weekend
-
3
Manchester United snap up nine-year-old Kirkham football prospect and Liverpool fan Miley Whiteside
-
4
Blackpool chippy in battle with council over late night opening
-
5
Drivers in Lancashire warned of two weeks of road closures affecting journeys
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:
Live: Heavy traffic on M6 and M55 during evening rush house
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 18:19
Key Events
- 30-minute delays reported on M6 southbound near Preston
- Heavy traffic reported on M55 eastbound
- Congestion reportedly caused by multi-vehicle collision
Latest traffic map of the area
The scenes on the M55 eastbound at around 6.15pm
The scenes on the M6 southbound at 6.10pm
Heavy congestion also reported on M61 northbound at junction 9 (Clayton Brook)
‘Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.30pm and 5.45pm’
Traffic map of the area at 5.35pm
Tailbacks likely to be exacerbated by ongoing roadworks on the A59 at Brockholes Brow
One lane was closed in March 2021 when a small landslip occurred on a steep wooded embankment next to the road.
It was later found the embankment was still moving towards the road at a rate of around 10cm a month, with intervention urgently needed to stabilise it.
Work began on Monday, July 25 and was expected to take up to seven weeks, with work taking place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Click HERE to find out everything you need to know about the closure.
Congestion reportedly caused by multi-vehicle collision
The congestion has reportedly been caused by an earlier collision on the southbound carriageway close to the junction with the M55.
The crash was reported to National Highways at around 4.10pm and allegedly involved two cars and a HGV.
Although the debris was cleared by approximately 4.35pm, significant congestion is still being reported on both carriageways.