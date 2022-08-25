M6 and M55 traffic LIVE: Heavy rush-hour congestion building on motorways around Preston

One lane was closed in March 2021 when a small landslip occurred on a steep wooded embankment next to the road.

It was later found the embankment was still moving towards the road at a rate of around 10cm a month, with intervention urgently needed to stabilise it.

Work began on Monday, July 25 and was expected to take up to seven weeks, with work taking place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.