M56 traffic updates as motorway is shut near Manchester Airport due to car fire

The M56 near Manchester Airport has been shut due to a car fire this morning (Friday, June 10).

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:01 am

The motorway is closed eastbound, between junction 7 (Altrincham) and junction 6 (Hale), and is expected to stay closed "for some time", said Highways.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene, where the car caught fire in the roadworks area.

Drivers are being diverted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs

- Leave M56 at Jct 7 eastbound and follow M56 Jct 7 spur road

- At M56 Jct 7 spur/A556 roundabout, join A56 northbound and follow

The M56 is closed eastbound, between junction 7 (Altrincham) and junction 6 (Hale), and is expected to stay closed "for some time"

- At A56/A560 Jct, turn right onto A560 and follow

- At A560/A5144 Jct, turn right onto A5144 southbound and follow

- At A5144/A538 Jct, turn left onto A538 southbound and follow

- At A538/M56 Jct 6 rbts, take second exit off first (eastern) Rbt to rejoin M56 eastbound at Jct 6.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "We currently have the M56 Eastbound closed between Jnc 7 (A556) and Jnc 6 Hale whilst we deal with an RTC - this will remain closed for some time - Thank you for your patience."

Manchester AirportPoliceHaleDriversAltrincham