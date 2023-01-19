All traffic was temporarily held from around 8.05am after an eastbound accident between junctions 4 (Preston New Road) and 3 (A585 Fleetwood Road, Kirkham).

A second collision was reported soon after near the slip road at Preston New Road, causing delays for those joining the motorway at Blackpool.

Police and Highways officers closed two lanes (1 and 2) whilst the carriageway was cleared.

At 9.15am, a spokesman for National Highways said: “Vehicles from the earlier collisions and breakdowns have been cleared to the hard shoulder and traffic has just been released.

“May take a while for all congestion to clear.”

The agency warns there is still congestion on the motorway and motorists could be delayed until after 10am.

Details on casualties and injuries have not been provided at this stage.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

