M55 reopens after being closed due to 'police incident' near Preston

The M55 was closed between junctions 1 (Broughton Roundabout) and 3 (Wesham Interchange) at approximately 6.20pm.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed by police, but motorists were advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

Highways England have since confirmed the motorway reopened shortly before 8.20pm.

The carriageway was described as being at a "complete standstill" by witnesses as a result of the closure, with motorists getting out of their cars.

Diversions were also put in place in an attempt to ease congestion.

In an earlier statement, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, the M55 is closed from J1-J3 in both directions.

Heavy traffic has been building in the area as a result of the closure. (Credit: Highways England)

"As traffic is heavily building up, we are urging people to avoid travelling in the area and find an alternative route if possible."

Traffic officers and Lancashire Road Police were called to the scene. (Credit: Highways England)