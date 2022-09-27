M55 drivers told to watch out for cow trotting along hard shoulder of motorway

It was seen trotting serenely along the hard shoulder at around 12.10pm, but luckily, the cow stayed out of the way of traffic.

The bizarre incident was reported to police who say Highways officers are making efforts to secure the cow and safely return it to the field next to the motorway.

Traffic is still flowing but there might be some delays and lanes might have to shut briefly whilst they deal with the adventurous cattle.

Police are reportedly dealing with a cow on the M55 between Preston and Blackpool

