M55 closure in Blackpool this evening due to a threat to life situation
Earlier this evening, there were closures on the M55 around the junction 4 area due to a threat to life situation.
By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 16th May 2022, 7:42 pm
It is thought the incident took place at around 5.40pm and involved a man threatening to jump off a bridge over the M55 eastbound.
At 7:15 pm, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that someone was in crisis earlier in the evening, but that the man in question had been safely removed from the area, and nothing remains ongoing.
Samaritans provides free anonymous and confidential emotional support for people experiencing crisis and distress, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can contact Samaritans by phone on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch.
