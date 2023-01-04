News you can trust since 1873
Lytham crash sees Peugeot smash into railings outside Lytham St Annes High School

A woman escaped from her Peugeot unscathed after crashing into railings outside a school in Lytham today (Wednesday, January 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 1:15pm

Police were called to the scene of the crash outside Lytham Sixth Form College in Albany Road where the woman mounted the pavement and smashed through metal railings at 9.30am.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured, but her car was towed away with extensive damage to its front.

Police confirmed that no one has been arrested in connection with the crash.

The red Peugeot mounted the pavement and crashed into railings outside Lytham Sixth Form College on Wednesday morning (January 4). Pic credit: Tony Wilson
The scene has since been cleared and the road reopened.

A police spokesman said: “Call came at 9.30am, just the one vehicle involved. No reported injuries to the female driver and no one arrested.”

Police said the woman driver was not injured and no one has been arrested after the crash this morning (Wednesday, January 4). Pic credit: Tony Wilson