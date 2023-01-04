Lytham crash sees Peugeot smash into railings outside Lytham St Annes High School
A woman escaped from her Peugeot unscathed after crashing into railings outside a school in Lytham today (Wednesday, January 4).
Police were called to the scene of the crash outside Lytham Sixth Form College in Albany Road where the woman mounted the pavement and smashed through metal railings at 9.30am.
Fortunately, the woman was not injured, but her car was towed away with extensive damage to its front.
Police confirmed that no one has been arrested in connection with the crash.
The scene has since been cleared and the road reopened.
A police spokesman said: “Call came at 9.30am, just the one vehicle involved. No reported injuries to the female driver and no one arrested.”