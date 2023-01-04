Police were called to the scene of the crash outside Lytham Sixth Form College in Albany Road where the woman mounted the pavement and smashed through metal railings at 9.30am.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured, but her car was towed away with extensive damage to its front.

Police confirmed that no one has been arrested in connection with the crash.

The red Peugeot mounted the pavement and crashed into railings outside Lytham Sixth Form College on Wednesday morning (January 4). Pic credit: Tony Wilson

The scene has since been cleared and the road reopened.

A police spokesman said: “Call came at 9.30am, just the one vehicle involved. No reported injuries to the female driver and no one arrested.”