A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Lytham yesterday (Sunday, October 8).

The man, aged in his 60s, was struck by a car in Park View Road near Booths shortly before 1pm.

Police closed the road for around an hour while ambulance crews worked at the scene. The man suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no one was arrested.