News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Lytham crash near Booths sees cyclist taken to hospital

A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Lytham yesterday (Sunday, October 8).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man, aged in his 60s, was struck by a car in Park View Road near Booths shortly before 1pm.

Police closed the road for around an hour while ambulance crews worked at the scene. The man suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no one was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Call was at 12.59pm yesterday, collision between a car and push bike. Cyclist, a man in his 60s, taken to hospital for treatment.”

Related topics:LythamPoliceLancashire Police