Lytham crash near Booths sees cyclist taken to hospital
A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Lytham yesterday (Sunday, October 8).
The man, aged in his 60s, was struck by a car in Park View Road near Booths shortly before 1pm.
Police closed the road for around an hour while ambulance crews worked at the scene. The man suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no one was arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “Call was at 12.59pm yesterday, collision between a car and push bike. Cyclist, a man in his 60s, taken to hospital for treatment.”