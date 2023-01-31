The M62 remains closed eastbound – towards Manchester – after the fatal crash at the Croft Interchange at junction 10 at around 4.37am.

One of the vehicles was on fire, and one of the drivers sadly died at the scene, police have confirmed.

The motorway remains shut close to where it meets the M6 and a second closure is in place between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside.

The vehicle is now in the process of being recovered, but National Highways warn this is expected to take several hours. Once recovery is complete, the road will be inspected and emergency resurfacing works will take place

The fire-stricken lorry (pictured) has been recovered but National Highways warn that ‘extensive clear up works’ are ongoing and could take several hours.

The M62 westbound carriageway was also closed between J8 and J7 but has since re-opened.

Driver died at scene, say police

Emergency services at the scene of the lorry fire on the M62 this morning (Tuesday, January 31)

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two HGVs on the M62 at the Croft interchange.

"At 4.37am this morning (Tuesday 31 January) police were called to the collision at junction 10.

“The second driver is believed to be uninjured and helping police with enquiries.

“The carriageway is closed and it is advised to avoid the area as the closure is impacting on nearby roads.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1468300.”

A diversion route is now in place and police are asking motorists to allow extra journey time or re-route journeys.

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

- Exit the M62 eastbound at J10. Bear left to join the M6 southbound at J21A

- Follow the M6 southbound and exit at J21

- At the M6 J21/A57 eastern roundabout, take the third exit and follow the A57 eastbound

- At the M6 J21 western roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5210 northbound

- At the B5210/A574 roundabout, take the third exit onto the A574 eastbound