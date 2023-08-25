Edith Rigby Way, a new M55 link road, was closed while police attempted to safely catch a loose horse.

The incident was reported at around 11am on Friday (August 25).

The road was closed in both directions while police attempted to catch the horse.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We will update you when the road is cleared.”

Edith Rigby Way links the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with junction 2 on the M55 near Bartle.

It is named after the Preston suffragette, who dedicated most of her life to fighting for women's rights.

Work on the scheme began in 2019 and it is hoped it will ease congestion as it connects other parts of the city, the county council said.

It includes two smaller roads, William Young Way and Avice Pimblett Way, which will connect to new and existing housing areas of north-west Preston and Cottam.

These two roads are named after Victoria Cross recipient William Young, and Avice Pimblett OBE, who was the first woman town councillor, first woman alderman and first woman mayor of Preston.

Funding for the new road came from the Department for Transport and the Lancashire Growth Deal with further funding coming from Lancashire County Council, National Highways and Lancashire City Deal.

Lancashire County Council Leader, Phillippa Williamson, said: “The new road will help to reduce congestion in certain parts of Preston, reduce travel times, open up access to sites for new homes, and unlock opportunities for economic growth and development.