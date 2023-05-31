News you can trust since 1873
Long delays reported on M6 and M55 after ‘crash blocks motorway’ near Preston

A crash reportedly blocked the M6 near Preston, resulting in long delays in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2023, 17:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 18:16 BST

The crash reportedly occurred on the southbound carriageway near junction 31 (Samlesbury) at approximately 4.50pm on Wednesday (May 31).

Long delays were reported on the M6 following the incident, with traffic backing up to Bilsborrow.

Congestion was also backing up to junction 3 (Wesham) on the M55 eastbound.

Motorists were stuck in long queues as the scene was clearedMotorists were stuck in long queues as the scene was cleared
“Nasty accident M6 southbound just before junction 31,” one person wrote on social media.

“Motorway blocked.”

More to follow...

A crash was reported on the M6 near Preston, resulting in long delays in the areaA crash was reported on the M6 near Preston, resulting in long delays in the area
Long delays were reported in the area following the closure (Credit: AA)Long delays were reported in the area following the closure (Credit: AA)
