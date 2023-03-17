News you can trust since 1873
Long delays on A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool due to temporary traffic lights

There are long delays on the A585 towards the Skippool roundabout this morning (Friday, March 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT

A phasing issue with the roundabout’s temporary traffic lights has caused chaos with long queues of traffic in both directions.

Traffic is currently queued west along Amounderness way to the Norcross roundabout and east along Mains Lane to Little Singleton.

There is also heavy congestion on other routes around Skippool, including long delays for those travelling along the Shard Bridge southbound from Hambleton.

National Highways are building a new offline bypass around the village of Little Singleton to reduce congestion and remove a major bottleneck on the main road to Fleetwood.

The road layout at the Skippool junction changed from a roundabout to a temporary signalised junction in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The agency said it is aware of the delays and is investigating the issue with its works contractors. It is advising motorists to allow extra time for journeys until the lights are fixed.

One motorist said it took them an hour outside rush hour to drive from Norcross roundabout to the Skippool junction – a journey of just 1.5 miles.

A phasing issue with the roundabout’s traffic lights has caused chaos with long queues of traffic in both directions this morning. Pic credit: Andrew Figg
“We're now liaising with our contractors with regard to these temporary traffic lights on A585 at the Skippool roundabout,” said a spokesman for National Highways.

“We're aware of a potential phasing issue which is causing long delays on all approaches this morning.

“Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Traffic is currently queued west along Amounderness way to the roundabout with Fleetwood Road South and east along Mains Lane to the A586 Singleton Crossroads. Pic credit: Andrew Figg
