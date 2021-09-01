Live updates as lanes closed on M6 after 'vehicle overturns' near Preston
Heavy congestion has been building on the M6 near Preston after a "vehicle overturned" on the carriageway.
One lane was closed on the M6 in both directions at junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) at around 12.55pm today (September 1).
Eyewitnesses report a lorry has overturned on the carriageway, causing it to shed its load over the central reservation.
Traffic officers, Lancashire Road Police and ambulance crews have been called to the scene.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "Please be aware that this M6 incident at J31 is causing delays of 20-30 minutes.
"There is approx. 4.9 miles of slow moving traffic on approach southbound and 3.7 miles on approach northbound."
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible and plan ahead.
Here are the latest updates:
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.
Live updates as M6 closed
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 September, 2021, 16:27
Delays are continuing to build in the area while recovery work takes place
It is now believed the incident involved a car which was towing a trailer on the northbound carriageway.
Pictures from the scene
Delays of 30 minutes building in the area
Traffic officers are in the process of closing lane four of both carriageways to allow barrier repairs to take place.
Delays are building along the M6 following the incident this afternoon
Parts of the M6 could be closed for more than two hours as delays continue to grow.
Normal traffic is currently expected between 5.45pm and 6pm.