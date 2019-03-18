Legend Fires North West Stages Rally: These are the roads that will be closed this weekend

Have your say

This weekend sees the Legend Fires North West Stages Rally take place across Wyre.

The event with has previously taken place on the Blackpool and Fleetwood seafront will now take place on public roads across the area.

The route comprises of 50 stage miles over 12 special stages, of which approximately 35 miles.

Here's everything you need to know:

Which roads will be closed and what diversions will be in place?

>>Area: Nether Wyresdale and Barnacre with Bonds.

Main Diversion Route - Gubberford Lane C442, Long Lane, Oakenclough Road C354, Delph Lane, Bleasdale Lane, Hobbs Lane, Butt Hill Lane C427

Vehicles over 11ft 9" - Gubberford Lane, A6 Preston/Lancaster Road, Hollins Lane C447, Cleveley Bank Lane, Richmond Hill Lane, Millers Brow, Stoney Lane C354 thereafter following main diversion through Oakenclough

Roads closed - Schedule 1:

Brewers Lane - From a point 300 metres north of its junction with Higher Lane to a point 270 metres south east of its junction with Long Lane

Brewers Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane for a distance of 300 metres in a southerly direction

Snowhill Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane for a distance of 315 metres in a westerly direction

Tithe Barn Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane to a point 50 metres north of the northern extent of Ghyll Wood Lodge

Keepers Lane - From its junction with Footpath Barnacre-with-Bonds 32 to its junction with Delph Lane

Hazelhead Lane - From a point 200 metres west of Woodacre Hall travelling south easterly to Delph Lane

Delph Lane - From its junction with Hazelhead Lane to its junction with Eidsforth Lane

Barnacre Lodge Drive - From its junction with Long Lane to its junction with Parkhead Lane and Turners Lane

Parkhead Lane - From its junction with Barnacre Lodge Drive and Turners Lane to a point 15 metres east of its junction with Footpath Barnacre-with-Bonds 22

Turners Lane - From its junction with Parkhead Lane and Barnacre Lodge Drive for a distance of 350 metres in a southerly direction

Strickens Lane - From its junction with Long Lane for a distance of 430 metres in a south easterly direction

Strickens Lane - From the Bank Farm access track to a point 30 metres south west of its junction with Oakenclough Road

Roads closed - Schedule 2:

Brewers Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane for a distance of 300 metres in a northerly direction

Barnacre Lodge Drive - From its junction with Eidforth Lane to its junction with Long Lane

Higher Lane - From its junction with Brewers Lane to its junction with Eidsforth Lane

Keepers Lane - From its junction with Footpath Barnacre-with-Bonds 32 to its junction with Higher Lane

Eidsforth Lane - From its junction with Higher Lane to its Junction with Delph Lane

Parkhead Lane - Junction with Eidsforth Lane to its Junction with Long Lane

Long Lane - From its junction with Barnacre Lodge Drive to its junction with Strickens Lane

Reservoir Road - For its entire length

Strickens Lane - From its junction with Long Lane travelling in a north easterly direction to the Bank Farm access track

>>Area: Nether Wyresdale and Over Wyresdale.

Main Diversion Route - Stoney Lane C354, Abbeystead Road C460, Abbeystead Lane, Strait Lane C460

Roads closed - Schedule 1:

Wagon Road - From a point 50 metres north east of its junction with Oakenclough Road for a distance of 205 meters in a north easterly direction

Long Lane - From its junction with Tinkers Lane to its junction with Trough Road

Doeholme Rake - From the entrance to Doeholme Farm to a point 40 metres south of its junction with Strait Lane

Scorton Marshaw Road - From its junction with Doeholme Rake travelling in an easterly direction to point outside Bull Beck

Roads closed - Schedule 2:

Wagon Road - From a point 255 metres north east of Trough Road to its junction with Tinkers Lane

Tinkers Lane - From its junction with Wagon Road to its junction with Long Lane

Long Lane - From its junction with Tinkers Lane to its junction with Scorton Marshaw Road (C442)

Scorton Marshaw Road - From its junction with Long Lane to its junction with Doeholme Rake

Doeholme Rake - From its junction with Scorton Marshaw Road travelling in a northerly direction to the entrance to Doeholme Farm

>>Area: Stalmine with Staynall

Main Diversion Route - Stoney Lane C354, Abbeystead Road C460, Abbeystead Lane, Strait Lane C460

Roads closed - Schedule 1:

Back Lane - From a point 110 metres south of its junction with Cemetery Lane to its junction with Grange Lane

Grange Lane - From its junction with Smithy Lane to a point 200 metres west of its junction with Smithy Lane and Occupation Lane

Highgate Lane - From its junction with Burrows Lane to its junction with Staynall Lane and New Road

New Road- From its junction with Staynall Lane and Highgate Lane to its junction with Brickhouse Lane

Staynall Lane - From a point 200 metres east of its junction with Carr Lane to its junction with Wardleys Lane

Brickhouse Lane - From a point 160 metres south west of its junction with Carr Lane to a point 470 metres south east of its junction with New Road

Wardleys Lane - From its junction with New Road to a point 270 metres north of its junction with kiln Lane

Browns Lane - From its junction with Burrows Lane to a point 25 metres south of its junction with Corcas Lane

Roads closed - Schedule 2:

Grange Lane - From a point 200 metres west of its junction with Smithy Lane and Occupation Lane to its junction with Highgate Lane

Highgate Lane - From its junction with Grange Lane to its junction with Burrows Lane

Burrows Lane - From its junction with Highgate Lane to its junction with Staynall Lane

Staynall Lane - From its junction with Burrows Lane to its junction with Wardleys Lane

Wardleys Lane - From its junction with Staynall Lane to its junction with New Road

New Road - From its junction with Wardleys Lane to its junction with Brickhouse Lane

Brickhouse Lane - From its junction with New Road for a distance of 470 metres in a south easterly direction.