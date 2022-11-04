Lancashire travel chaos avoided as train strikes starting tomorrow are called off

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday, November 5 and next Monday and Wednesday (November 7 and 9).

But today (Friday, November 4), the RMT said it has secured “unconditional” talks on Network Rail and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies. The union adds that the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”

How were lines running through Preston and Blackpool going to be affected?

Before strikes were called off on Friday afternoon, Preston and Blackpool commuters were set to experience drastic changes to train services from Saturday onwards. Here is how each train company was set to operate under industrial action:

Avanti West Coast- On Saturday 5, Monday 7, and Wednesday 9 November, they will be running approximately a third of its typical timetable in response to strike action by RMT members. Members of the TSSA union at Avanti West Coast will also strike on November 5 and 9.

Avanti West Coast will run one train per hour between Euston and each of Preston, Manchester and Liverpool, with a limited service to Glasgow. These trains will operate during limited hours, with the first train of the day departing Euston just before 8am and the last train from Euston departing mid-afternoon.

The significantly reduced timetable will mean Blackpool, North Wales, Shrewsbury, and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services on the strike days.

According to National Rail, Avanti West Coast will run to timetable on Sunday, but passengers should “expect disruption” on Tuesday and Thursday.

Northern- On Saturday, one train per hour has been announced on a select few routes, none of which go through Preston or Blackpool. The routes that will still run are Liverpool-Manchester Airport; Leeds-York; Ilkley-Leeds; Skipton-Leeds; Sheffield-Leeds; Bradford Forster Square-Leeds. National Rail describes Saturday, Monday and Wednesday as “very limited service”, advising people not to travel, and says there will be a late start up on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.