Lancashire traffic updates with delays on M55 and M6 in Preston and Wigan

There are delays for those heading into Preston on the M55 this morning (Wednesday, June 21).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 08:16 BST

Traffic is currently backed up from junction 1 at Broughton Roundabout to the M6 (junction 32).

No accidents have been reported.

Below is a round-up of the latest local traffic updates...

Traffic is queued from junction 1 of the M55 back onto the M6 in Preston this morning (Wednesday, June 21)Traffic is queued from junction 1 of the M55 back onto the M6 in Preston this morning (Wednesday, June 21)
Blackpool Road, Preston

There is also heavy traffic along Blackpool Road around Deepdale Retail Park this morning. Traffic is busy but moving.

M6

There are currently delays on the M6 southbound in Wigan due to congestion in the roadworks area between J26 (M58, Orrell Interchange) and J25 (Bryn).

