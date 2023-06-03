Lancashire traffic news: slow traffic on the M55 heading to Blackpool from Preston
Traffic on the M55 heading to Blackpool from Preston is reportedly very slow this Saturday (June 3).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Drivers should allow more time for journeys as roadworks appear to be causing delays, according to road users.
One driver, who travelled on the road at around 12:30pm, said: “People seem to be driving cautiously because of the roadworks.”
The AA and National Highways North West are not reporting any incident which may be causing the delays but we will keep an eye on the situation.