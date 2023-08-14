News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire road closures to avoid on the National Highways network over the next two weeks

These are all the National Highways road closures across Lancashire over the next two weeks (Monday, August 14- Sunday, August 25.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST

Note that National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule, however you can see other articles for information on smaller road closures in Preston, Chorley and Fylde/Wyre.

South Ribble= four road closures

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

National Highways road closures across Lancashire over the next two weeks (Monday, August 14- Sunday, August 25.)National Highways road closures across Lancashire over the next two weeks (Monday, August 14- Sunday, August 25.)
National Highways road closures across Lancashire over the next two weeks (Monday, August 14- Sunday, August 25.)
• M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing: from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M65 eastbound and westbound, Walton Summit to Walton Summit - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting): from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 9, M65 westbound, junction 2, lane closures and lip road closures due to horticultural works: from 9pm August 19 to 5am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes),

• M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works: from 9pm August 21 to 6pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

Chorley = 16 road closures

The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6 both directions, junction 27 to junction 29 - lane closure for communications: from 9pm June 19 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing: from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M61 both directions J6 to J8 - lane closure for communications: from 8pm August 14 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for Horticultural works: from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M65 eastbound and westbound, walton summit to walton summit - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting): from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M6 southbound, junction 27 to junction 28 - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting): from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to 8 lane closures due to survey works: from 10pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 8 to 6 lane closures due to general maintenance works: from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 9 to 8 lane closure and slip road closures due to horticultural works: from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works: from 9pm August 21 to 6pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for Horticulture: from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture: from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M6 both directions, junction 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance: from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting): from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to 8 - lane closure for horticulture: from 9pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture: from 9pm August 24 to 5am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

Blackpool = one road closure

The latest expected works list shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M55 westbound, junction 4, Lane 2/3 closure for Horticulture works: from 8.30pm August 14 to 2.30am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

Wyre = three road closures

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A585 eastbound and westbound, Amounderness Way, traffic signals for SU works (UTD Utilities): from 8am July 7 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge: from 9pm March 10 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M6 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closure for Installation of comms interruptor: from 8pm August 7 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

Burnley = four road closures

The latest expected works list shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers: from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers: from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M65 eastbound, jct nine - 10 lane closures and slip road closure due to maintenance: from 8pm August 16 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers: from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

Blackburn with Darwen = four road closures

The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works: from 9pm August 12 to 5am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M65 both directions M65 Jnc one to M65 Jnc eight - carriageway closure for horticulture: from 8pm July 31 to 6am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for Horticultural works: from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M65 eastbound, junction 6 - slip road closure for barriers - permanent: from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

