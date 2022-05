Victoria Road West was closed by police following a car crash.

Victoria Road West was closed by police following a car crash at approximately 4.45pm on Wednesday (May 25).

Congestion was building in the area following the collision, with heavy traffic reported on the roundabout near the Morrisons.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing an ambulance and multiple police vans responding to the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A traffic map of the area following the collision. (Credit: AA)

It is not yet known if any injuries have been reported.