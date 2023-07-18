News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police called to first crash on new M55 link road in Preston

Police attended a crash on the new M55 link road in Preston this morning (Tuesday, July 18).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST

The crash occurred at the roundabout next to the new Essar petrol station on the A583 at around 6.20am.

It is believed to be the first crash on the new M55 link road since it opened on July 3. No injuries were reported.

Police blocked off two lanes on approach the roundabout while the damaged car awaited recovery.

Police at the scene of the crash in Edith Rigby Way, Preston on Tuesday, July 18. (Photo by Patryk Kukawski)Police at the scene of the crash in Edith Rigby Way, Preston on Tuesday, July 18. (Photo by Patryk Kukawski)
Police at the scene of the crash in Edith Rigby Way, Preston on Tuesday, July 18. (Photo by Patryk Kukawski)
A police spokesman said: “We were called to it at 6.22am but it looks like we’re still at the scene awaiting recovery.”

The new 50mph road links the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with the new junction – the ‘missing’ junction 2 – on the M55.

