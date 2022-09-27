At around 4.30pm on July 8 a Nissan Note car, travelling northbound on Castle Lane, left the carriageway and collided with a hedgerow.

The rear sear passenger, a 44-year-old man from Preston, suffered serious head and neck injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died on Monday, September 26.

A man has died following a collision in Garstang, prompting a police appeal.

The driver and front seat passenger suffered whiplash injuries.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“While this collision did take place some time ago, we are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage, which may show what happened.

“Please come forward if you can help us.”