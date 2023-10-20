News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire M6 traffic updates after Preston crash causes delays

There are delays on the M6 after a crash this morning (Friday, October 20).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Lanes were closed after a crash on the southbound carriageway near junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) at around 7am.

Traffic was temporarily held while emergency services attended the scene and the damaged vehicles were moved onto the hard shoudler.

All lanes have since reopened but the closures have led to congestion on the motorway between junction 32 and the M61 / M65 interchange at Walton Summit.

There are delays on the M6 after an accident on the southbound carriageway near junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) this morning (Friday, October 20)There are delays on the M6 after an accident on the southbound carriageway near junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) this morning (Friday, October 20)
Traffic is also slow on the northern carriageway.

National Highways said there are currently delays of around 15 minutes for those travelling towards the scene of the crash. Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by around 9.45am.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash at this stage.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

