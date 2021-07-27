Huge transformer given police escort through Cleveleys

Police brought traffic to a halt whilst the abnormal load - bound for Stanah Substation - weaved its way through the Norcross and Amounderness Way roundabouts on Sunday (July 25).

Transported by Dutch firm Mammoet, the firm picked up the load at Preston Docks before taking the M55 and A585 for the slow but steady 18 mile journey to Cleveleys .

The convoy was led by a squad of police cars and motorbikes, with traffic regularly stopped along the way to allow the massive load to keep moving.

Transported by Dutch firm Mammoet, the firm picked up the load at Preston Docks before taking the M55 and A585 for the slow but steady 18 mile journey to Cleveleys. Pic: Mike Smith

Mike Smith, from Cleveleys, filmed the juggernaut as it rolled its way past Morrisons and said he was impressed with the driver's skill as he smoothly maneuvered the massive load through junctions and roundabouts.

You can watch Mike's footage in our video player above.

