Launching the scheme, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As part of the Great British Rail Sale customers will enjoy over one million discounted tickets, so they can explore some of the fantastic locations that are accessible by rail.”

Some of the deals on offer at stations in the region include:

Preston to Liverpool £1.50

Blackpool to Leeds £1.50

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in the promotional video for the Great British Rail Sale

Lancaster to Morecambe £1.50

Burnley to Preston £1.50

Preston to Manchester £2.20

Farther afield you can get cheap tickets on these journeys:

York to Leeds £2.80

London to Edinburgh £22

London to Cardif £25

Wolverhampton to Liverpool £5.25

Manchester to Newcastle £10.30

You can book now for travel between Monday 25 April and Friday 27 May – check that the journey you want to take is offered by one of the participating operators.

These are: Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry Trains, East Midlands Railway, Grand Central, Great Northern, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Hull Trains, London North Eastern Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Northern, South Western Railway, Southeastern Railway, Southern Railway, Thameslink, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Railway.

On the gov.uk website it says: “Cutting the cost of rail travel will help ease some of the pressure on family finances at a time when inflation is rising around the world.

“It will also encourage people to visit different places, connect with friends and loved ones, and get out and about around the country.”