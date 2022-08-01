Hour delays and five miles of congestion after car bursts into flames on M6 near Preston

Emergency services were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 11am on Monday (August 1).

National Highways warned there were delays of up to an hour on approach, with approximately five miles of congestion as crews tackled the car fire.

Two out of three lanes reopened past the scene at around 12.35pm as the burnt-out car was recovered.

All lanes reopened at approximately 12.50pm but seven miles of congestion and slow moving traffic remained in the area.

A spokesman for National Highways added: “Please allow extra journey time this afternoon.”

Motorists attempting to divert from the M6 also faced severe delays on the A6 in Garstang following a crash near the Bellflower pub.

All lanes were closed on the M6 northbound near Preston after a car burst into flames (Credit: National Highways)

Lancashire Police closed the road in both directions as emergency services attended and urged motorists to avoid the area where possible.

“Allow extra time for any travel,” a spokesman for the force added.