Heavy traffic building on M55 after ‘police incident’ closes motorway in both directions near Blackpool

A “police incident” closed the M55 in both directions near Blackpool, resulting in heavy traffic in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:20 BST

Traffic was stopped in both directions due to a “police incident” near junction 4 (Marton) at approximately 4.20pm on Tuesday (June 27).

Heavy traffic was building in the surrounding area following the closure, with motorists urged to use alternative routes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We currently have an ‘up and over’ diversion in both directions at junction 4 of M55 at Blackpool whilst we deal with a police incident.

A "police incident" closed the M55 in both directions near junction 4 (Credit: @LancsRoadPolice)
A “police incident” closed the M55 in both directions near junction 4 (Credit: @LancsRoadPolice)
“Please avoid the area where possible as traffic is congested as a result.”

Detours were put in place via the entry and exit slip roads while police attended the incident.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

A traffic map of the area following the closure (Credit: AA)
A traffic map of the area following the closure (Credit: AA)
