The collision happened at the roundabout between A588 Shard Lane and Bull Park Lane at around 9.40am.

Fire and ambulance crews attended whilst police closed the bridge and diverted traffic past the scene.

Lancashire Police initially said a pedestrian was involved, but the force has since clarified that they were referring to a different incident around the same time in North Park Drive, Blackpool.

A collision between a pedestrian and a car closed A588 Shard Lane and Shard Bridge over the River Wyre in Hambleton this morning (Tuesday, June 21)

No injuries were reported at the crash in Hambleton, which police described as ‘damage-only’.

The crash led to delays on approach to Shard Bridge over the River Wyre, with traffic backed up through Hambleton.

There were also reports of an oil spillage as a result of the crash, but this appears to have been dealt with.