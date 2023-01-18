Get on yer bike with £1.1m cycling and walking boost for Lancashire
A £1.1 cash injection will help link up Lancashire footpaths and cycle paths in a bid to get people out of their cars and adopt a new lifestyle.
The money, from Active Travel England’s Capability and Ambition Fund (CAF), has been allocated to Lancashire County Council and is the full amount of active travel revenue funding from the Department for Transport, plus an additional 25% due to the quality of their bid.
The council is currently developing proposals to join the gaps in our existing network of footpaths and cycle routes and provide safe, direct and convenient routes. Coun Scott Smith, Lead Member for Active Travel at Lancashire County Council said:
"The additional funding is a welcome bonus and testament to the team who have worked hard to put together such a strong bid. We have ambitious targets to increase the number of people regularly cycling and walking across the county and make active travel part of everyone's everyday lives. Active Travel offers physical and mental health benefits, reduces traffic congestion as well as helping the environment with better air quality for everyone. At the moment nationally, over 60% of all journeys of between one and two miles are made by car. But with the right infrastructure in place, we want to make it easier our residents to make more short journeys on foot or by bike. The funding will also be used for a behaviour change and promotion programme to help more people choose active travel for short journeys, which will mean we get the greatest possible impact from any investment in new or improved infrastructure."