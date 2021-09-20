Fylde coast motorists warned over road works changes

The work is to try to ease traffic build-up along the busy road from Fleetwood to Kirkham and the M55 junction by dealing with bottlenecks.

From Friday, four-way lights will be installed at the Little Singleton junction to replace traffic loops in the road.

The work to do this will take place between 7pm – 5am on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work continues on the A585 north of Blackpool

Drivers are being warned to be aware of heavy construction vehicles crossing in the vicinity of Mains Lane from today until October 3.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Please leave extra time for your journey, especially during peak hours.” They added that adverse weather in coming weeks could affect how long the work takes.

Skippool Road remains closed at its junction with Skippool Roundabout until Monday, October 25.

Motorists wanting to access the area of Thornton will be diverted along A585 Amounderness Way and the B5412 (Victoria Road East). Pedestrian access is available at all times.

Garstang Road East, has two-way lights (off-peak) and narrow lanes for utility works are in place to allow heavy vehicles to cross.