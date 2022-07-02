Lasting from just one day to 18 days, the projects include temporary traffic lights and many carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Bilsborrow Lane, Bilsborrow What: Two-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate joint bay in verge to disconnect supply When: July 4 - July 11

2. Clifton Square, Lytham St Anne What: Two-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install 1 x long 63mm water connection to the 7" main When: July 5 -July 8

3. Cock Robin Lane, Catterall What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Highway repair and maintenance works; k type box damaged beyond repair to be removed When: July 5 - July 5

4. Cocker Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde What: Two-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate joint bays with approximately 60m of track in footway and carriageway to install cable for new supply When: July 6 - July 19