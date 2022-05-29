Four fire engines called after vehicle bursts into flames on M55 westbound

A vehicle caught alight on the westbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Broughton) and 3 (Wesham) on Saturday (May 29).

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Wesham, and Leyland were called to the scene at around 7.10pm.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the vehicle – which was “well alight” when crews arrived.

Crews were in attendance for around 40 minutes.

What to do if your car catches fire

- Stay calm and don't panic

- Put your hazard lights on

- Pull over as soon as possible

- Turn your wheels to prevent the car from rolling away, apply your handbrake and turn off the engine

- Release the bonnet using the control in the car. Do not touch the bonnet or lift it up

- Get everyone away from the vehicle and move to a safe area

- Make yourself as visible as possible. Use hi-vis clothing and wave your arms to warn oncoming traffic