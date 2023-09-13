A woman was taken to hospital after a crash at a roundabout in Fleetwood this morning (Wednesday, September 13).

Emergency services were called to the scene in Chatsworth Avenue where the car mounted the roundabout shortly after 7am.

The car smashed through a number of bollards on the roundabout and crashed into a bus stop and a brick wall on the other side, before coming to a stop outside a retirement home.

The woman was treated at the scene by ambulance crews before she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The scene of the crash in Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood after the injured driver was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning (September 13)

The road was closed while police, ambulance and fire crews worked at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.06am today to Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, to a report of a road traffic collision.

"A car was found to have collided with a roundabout and street furniture.

"The driver was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.”