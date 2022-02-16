Fleetwood motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash near boating lake

The man was thrown off his bike after colliding with a red Citroen near the boating lake in Laidleys Walk at around 7.30pm.

The road was closed for three hours, between Manor Road and Macbeth Road, whilst ambulance crews and an advanced paramedic attended.

The bike crashed through the concrete and chain fencing along the pavement outside Dolly's Kiosk, where the biker was thrown onto the grass verge.

The motorcyclist was thrown off his bike after colliding with a red Citroen car near the boating lake in Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood at around 7.30pm on Tuesday (February 15). Pic: Google

Pictures from the scene showed extensive damage to the bike, as well as the front end of the Citroen's passenger side.

"We conveyed a man in his 30s to Royal Preston Hospital who had sustained leg and hip injuries," said a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service.

But Lancashire Police said the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman added: "A man – riding the motorbike – was taken to hospital with leg injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

"A closure was put in place at Laidleys Walk, Manor Road and Hamlet Road but reopened at around 10.30pm."