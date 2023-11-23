A schoolgirl was taken to hospital after she was knocked down in Fleetwood.

The teenager, a pupil at Fleetwood High School, was struck by a car while crossing Leyburn Avenue – close to Flakefleet Primary School – at 8.23am on Wednesday (November 22).

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the girl was taken to hospital, but her injuries were not described as serious.

Lancashire Police said no action was taken against the driver who stopped at the scene and was said to be ‘shaken up’.