Fleetwood High School teenager knocked down and taken to hospital after collision near Flakefleet Primary School
The teenager, a pupil at Fleetwood High School, was struck by a car while crossing Leyburn Avenue – close to Flakefleet Primary School – at 8.23am on Wednesday (November 22).
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the girl was taken to hospital, but her injuries were not described as serious.
Lancashire Police said no action was taken against the driver who stopped at the scene and was said to be ‘shaken up’.
“An ambulance and a response vehicle attended. A teenage girl was taken to hospital,” said a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service.