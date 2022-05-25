The order rules that Smithy Lane, from Mill Lane to Fairfield Road, will be closed to traffic between 6pm and 6pm from July 9 until August 8.

However, a council council spokesman said that the restrictions will likely only remain in place for around five days while the 60mph road is resurfaced.

County councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our highways teams are currently busy making the best of the warmer weather to carry out vital maintenance to the county's roads, and are planning to carry out surface dressing on Smithy Lane.

Smithy Lane, which runs from Staining to Poulton

"Surface dressing is a cost-effective treatment which will extend the life of the road by sealing the existing surface and preventing water getting into small cracks which, without this work, could eventually become potholes.

"This type of work can only be carried out in dry, warm, conditions, and while the work will only take around five days, we have programmed five weeks during which it will take place so that we can adjust the schedule according to weather conditions nearer the time.