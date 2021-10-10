Fire crews called to a road traffic collision in Blackpool
The incident happened yesterday at around 3 pm.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 12:06 pm
Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore Fire Stations responded to a road traffic collision on Devonshire Road in Bispham, Blackpool yesterday which occurred shortly after 3 pm.
On arrival at the scene, firefighters found the incident involved a car on its roof on the pavement, however the driver was able to get themselves out and was then assessed by a doctor who was passing by.
Fire crews then made the vehicle safe by isolating the cars battery.
The driver of the car, a woman, has since been checked over at a hospital and was given the all clear.