Fire crews called to a road traffic collision in Blackpool

The incident took place on Devonshire Road yesterday afternoon. Image: Karl Bonney

Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore Fire Stations responded to a road traffic collision on Devonshire Road in Bispham, Blackpool yesterday which occurred shortly after 3 pm.

On arrival at the scene, firefighters found the incident involved a car on its roof on the pavement, however the driver was able to get themselves out and was then assessed by a doctor who was passing by.

Fire crews then made the vehicle safe by isolating the cars battery.