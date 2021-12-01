Fallen tree blocks road in Weeton

The stricken tree was first reported in Singleton Road, near to Weeton Barracks, at approximately 1.40am this morning (December 1).

Police said the tree had completely blocked the road and urged motorists to find alternative routes.

Highways officers were called to the scene to help clear the debris.

A fallen tree caused Singleton Road to be closed for hours

Lancashire Police have been approached for an update on the situation.

More to follow...