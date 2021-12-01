Fallen tree blocks road in Weeton
A fallen tree caused a road in Weeton to be closed for hours.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 7:41 am
The stricken tree was first reported in Singleton Road, near to Weeton Barracks, at approximately 1.40am this morning (December 1).
Police said the tree had completely blocked the road and urged motorists to find alternative routes.
Highways officers were called to the scene to help clear the debris.
Lancashire Police have been approached for an update on the situation.
More to follow...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.