Everything you need to know about the Blackpool marathon and Festival of Running this weekend

Hundreds of runners will descend on Blackpool this weekend as the resort hosts its Festival of Running, including the annual marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K and 2K races. Pic: Fylde Coast Runners

The Festival brings a full weekend of running events to Blackpool Promenade, with a marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and 2k races spread over two days.

The event is usually staged in April but was postponed this year due to coronavirus and rescheduled for this weekend (September 11 and 12).

For those taking part and for those cheering on loved ones or just enjoying the spectacle - here is everything you need to know.

The 26-mile race will take over the entire promenade - both road and pavements - between 8am and 3pm on Sunday (September 12)

Race start times

- Festival 10k - Saturday, 10.30am

- Festival 5k - Saturday, 1pm

- Festival 2k - Saturday, 2pm

The route of the marathon and half-marathon which will take place along 6 miles of the Promenade, from Little Bispham to Squires Gate on Sunday (September 12)

​- Festival Marathon and half marathon - Sunday, 9am

Race headquarters

The race headquarters is located on the Middle Walkway on North Promenade, opposite the Grand and Imperial Hotels.

Look over the first sea wall and you will see the HQ area. The nearest postcode is FY1 2JQ.

Car parking

Blackpool is full of car parks and there is also on-street parking available north of North Pier. But be careful to park legally, wardens will be on patrol this weekend.

Click on the links for each car park to see times and charges.

How long will the Prom be closed for?

The marathon and half-marathon will take over the entire promenade - both road and pavements - between 8am and 3pm on Sunday (September 12).

It means the Prom will be closed to both traffic and pedestrians for 6 miles from Little Bispham to Squires Gate.

A time limit of 7 hours has been enforced on the marathon due to restrictions on the road closure order granted by Blackpool Council.

Race Packs

Race packs for all events can be picked up at collection points from 8.30am to 2.00pm on Saturday and from 7am on Sunday.

Toilets

Portable toilets are available near to the start/finish area. But make sure you don’t leave it until the last minute to use them, as they will become very busy just before the start.

There are also toilets on the course, which are the ‘Danfo Superloos’. These require 40p to operate.

Organisers suggest taping a coin or two to the back of your bib number just in case you may need to use the loos on the course.

Medical support

The team from Remote Medical Services will be on the course and at the finish line. Hopefully, you don’t need them, but they are there if you do.

Make sure you complete the medical information on the back of your bib number if you have any medical conditions, allergies or specific medical information that may be important.

The Festival Marathon

When: Sunday, September 12 • starting at 9.00am

Where: Middle Walkway on North Promenade, opposite the Grand and Imperial Hotels.

The marathon is a two lap course and is very flat for the PB chaser's (personal best) out there, say the event organisers.

Race facilities include bottled water stations every 3 miles, toilets at regular intervals, chip timing, race commentary, full medical support and an finishers medal.

The route is completely traffic free and combines both the main roadway promenade and the promenade walkways all along the seafront.

Minimum age for full marathon is 18 and over.

Festival half-marathon

When: Sunday, September 12 • starting at 9.00am

Where: Middle Walkway on North Promenade, opposite the Grand and Imperial Hotels.

The half marathon is a one lap course and follows the same route as the marathon before the two races split at the 13 miles point.

Like the full marathon, race facilities include bottled water stations every 3 miles, toilets at regular intervals and chip timing, race commentary, medical support and finishers medal.

Again, the the route is completely traffic free all along the seafront.

Minimum age for the half-marathon is 17 and over.

Important note for marathon and half-marathon runners

There are TWO starting lanes. Marathon runners line up facing South looking towards Blackpool Tower.

Half marathon runners line up facing North with their backs to Blackpool Tower.

It is your responsibility to ensure you are in the correct lane.

Split point

Just after the 13 mile point in the marathon, the two events split. You will need to be in the correct coned lane (marathon to the left for lap 2, and half marathon and finish to the right).

It will all be clearly signed and marshalled, but organisers are asking runners to be aware that it is ultimately up to you to go the correct way.

Thanks to Fylde Coast Runners for the above information. For more details, including route maps and registration forms, visit their website.

