Enforcement cameras to be installed to stop drivers using bus lanes

The cameras will deter drivers who flout the law by driving in areas designated for buses, taxies and authorised vehicles. They will enforce restrictions from 1 May, between the hours of 10.30am and 6pm on:

Market Street – from West Street to Church Street

Church Street – from Market Street to Corporation Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus lane cameras are to be introduced on several Blackpool routes

Corporation Street – from Church Street to West Street

The cameras will operate seven days a week, enforcing restrictions between 10.30am and 6pm.