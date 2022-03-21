Enforcement cameras to be installed to stop drivers using bus lanes
Enforcement cameras are to be introduced on part of Market Street, Church Street and Corporation Street in Blackpool, in a move to improve public transport journey times in the town centre and improve safety for passengers.
The cameras will deter drivers who flout the law by driving in areas designated for buses, taxies and authorised vehicles. They will enforce restrictions from 1 May, between the hours of 10.30am and 6pm on:
Market Street – from West Street to Church Street
Church Street – from Market Street to Corporation Street
Corporation Street – from Church Street to West Street
The cameras will operate seven days a week, enforcing restrictions between 10.30am and 6pm.
Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Transport, said: “We’re pleased that we can now push forward and implement these improvements, which will ease town centre congestion and make it safer and easier for people travelling by public transport.