Enforcement cameras to be installed to stop drivers using bus lanes

Enforcement cameras are to be introduced on part of Market Street, Church Street and Corporation Street in Blackpool, in a move to improve public transport journey times in the town centre and improve safety for passengers.

By Simon Drury
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:35 pm

The cameras will deter drivers who flout the law by driving in areas designated for buses, taxies and authorised vehicles. They will enforce restrictions from 1 May, between the hours of 10.30am and 6pm on:

Market Street – from West Street to Church Street

Church Street – from Market Street to Corporation Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bus lane cameras are to be introduced on several Blackpool routes

Corporation Street – from Church Street to West Street

Read More

Read More
More motoring fines could be on way as new enforcement cameras planned for Black...

The cameras will operate seven days a week, enforcing restrictions between 10.30am and 6pm.

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Transport, said: “We’re pleased that we can now push forward and implement these improvements, which will ease town centre congestion and make it safer and easier for people travelling by public transport.

Blackpool CouncilBlackpoolWest Street