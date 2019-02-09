Emergency services on the scene after 'manhole fire' closes road in Blackpool

Have your say

Emergency services have closed a road in Blackpool after reports of a 'gas explosion' coming from under the pavement.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said officers were called to Warley Road in North Shore at 2.55pm after receiving reports of what "sounded like a gas explosion under the pavement".

Firefighters in Warley Road

Officers subsequently put a road closure in place while firefighters from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Flames could be seen coming out of a manhole in the pavement.

A police spokesman added that the closure, at Warley Road's junction with Warbreck Hill Road - estimated to be some 200 foot - has been put down to an "electrical fault" .

Gas engineers from Cadent are also on the scene doing door-to-door enquiries.

Electricity North West has also reported 14 homes in the area are without power.

An estimated restoration time of 10.12pm has been issued.

A police spokesman said that it "all seems to have calmed down" and that people "can come and go as they please".

The road closure is expected to remain in place until 7pm.