'Emergency' bus diversion in Fleetwood due to accident

A Fleetwood bus is being diverted due to an accident.

Blackpool Transport have enforced an 'emergency diversion' for its 14 service in Fleetwood due to an accident in the area.

A spokesman said: "The services towards Blackpool will run as normal to Broadwater then turn left into Larkholme, right onto Broadway and down to Westview Roundabout returning to its normal route.

"Services to Fleetwood Ferry will run as normal to Westview Roundabout, left into Broadway, left into Larkholme and then right onto normal route.

"We're unable to serve the Flakefleet school stops during this time.

"Thank you for your patience whilst we work hard getting you where you need to be."

At 5pm a spokesman added: "Service 14 is back to normal operation along Fleetwood road serving Flakefleet. Thank you for your patience."