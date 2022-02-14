Elderly pedestrian hit by car while crossing road in Poulton-le-Fylde prompting appeal to find driver
An elderly woman was struck by a car while she was crossing a road in Poulton.
The incident occurred near Nuvo in Tithebarn Street at around 11.30am on Wednesday, January 19.
Police said the woman suffered "minor injuries" in the incident, and the motorist initially stopped and spoke to her.
In an appeal launched on Sunday (February 13), officers said they would like to speak with the male driver directly.
PC Mark Stringer, of Fleetwood Police, said: "I would like to appeal to the driver, anyone who witnessed or has information about this collision to get in touch."
Anyone with information should contact PC Stringer by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0571 of February 11.
