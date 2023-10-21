Extensive delays and a seemingly endless line of vehicles stretching over eight miles on the M6 Northbound.

This Saturday, Lancashire's motorists have been met with an eight-mile traffic jam on the M6 Northbound.

This stretch of the motorway has consistently plagued travelers for several weeks, with Friday evenings and weekend journeys between Junction 32 and Junction 33 in the Lancaster area bearing the brunt of the congestion.

The traffic congestion even reaches as far back as Junction 31A in Longridge and occurs within the roadworks area.

For Lancashire's weekend travelers, these ongoing traffic issues continue to be a significant source of frustration, impacting both residents and visitors to the region.