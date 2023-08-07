Drivers in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast warned of roadworks on A585 and M6
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
- A585, from 8am July 7 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 eastbound and westbound, Amounderness Way, traffic signals for SU works (UTD Utilities).
- M6, from 9pm March 10 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
- M6, from 8pm August 7 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closure for Installation of comms interruptor.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.