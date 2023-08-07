News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy in Blackpool
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Drivers in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast warned of roadworks on A585 and M6

Motorists on the Fylde Coast will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Aug 2023, 18:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 18:44 BST

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- A585, from 8am July 7 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A585 eastbound and westbound, Amounderness Way, traffic signals for SU works (UTD Utilities).

Motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week (David Davies/ PA)Motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week (David Davies/ PA)
Motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week (David Davies/ PA)
Most Popular

- M6, from 9pm March 10 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

- M6, from 8pm August 7 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closure for Installation of comms interruptor.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:DriversBlackpool