A blue Mini Cooper collided with a lamppost in St Thomas’ Road at around 9.10am on Wednesday (June 22).
The driver – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a “serious condition”.
A passenger in the car – a woman in her 40s – was unharmed.
Read More
Sgt Marc Glass, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “First and foremost we wish the driver of the vehicle a quick recovery.
“We would now like to hear from anybody who saw the collision or who saw the vehicle in the moments before the collision.
“If you either saw anything or have footage on dashcam or CCTV, please get in touch.”
Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 290 of June 22.